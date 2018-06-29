Mentally challenged man kills woman in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 30 (IANS) A mentally challenged man shot dead a 65-year-old woman in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening in Old Bhaitbari village when Habinur Rahman fired at Salam Bewa from his father’s single barrel shotgun.

“She was hit in the eye and died on the spot,” district police chief M.G.R. Kumar said.

Following the incident, Rahman’s family members fled from the village. However, police seized the weapon used for the murder and some live ammunition from the crime scene. They also recovered a certificate of mental illness of the accused from his house.

A manhunt is on to nab Rehman.

