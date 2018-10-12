Mercado included in Sevilla roster for Barcelona clash

Seville (Spain), Oct 19 (IANS) Argentine centre back Gabriel Mercado was included in Sevilla’s team sheet ahead of the upcoming La Liga clash against Barcelona after being sidelined for about a month and a half due to injury, the Spanish football club said on Friday.

Mercado fractured his arm during Seville’s 1-0 away defeat in their local derby match against Real Betis held at Benito Villamarin stadium on September 2, reports Efe news agency.

“Gabi Mercado comes into the squad after recovering from the fractured ulna he suffered at the start of September and training with the rest of the squad without problems throughout the whole week,” the club said on its official website.

Meanwhile, Spanish left back Sergio Escudero and French midfielders Ibrahim Amadou and Maxime Gonalons will remain sidelined as they are still recovering from their injuries.

In addition, Sevilla coach Machin has yet to rule out midfielder Borja Lasso, though Lasso has yet to take the field this season in the La Liga.

