Mercedes-Benz India launches new variants of A-Class and B-Class

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched new variants of its luxury compact vehicles — A-Class and B-Class — ‘Night Edition.

According to the company, the ‘A 180’ is priced at Rs 27.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) and ‘A 200 d’ is priced at Rs 28.32 lakh.

The Mercedes-Benz ‘B 180’ is priced at Rs 29.34 lakh and the ‘B-Class 200 d’ is priced at Rs 30.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

“The trendy and fashionable A-Class and B-Class ‘Night Edition’ are a synthesis of youthful design that emulates modern luxury without compromising on performance,” Roland Folger, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We believe our new generation cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the ‘Night Edition’ variants.”

The company added that the A-Class and B-Class ‘Night Edition’ will have only 100 exclusive units each for India.

