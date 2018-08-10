Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices by up to 4% across models

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced a price rise by up to 4 per cent across models.

According to the company, the revised prices (ex-showroom) will be applicable from September 1, 2018 due to geo-political dynamics, coupled with a rise in input costs and an unfavourable forex rate.

“While the INR has depreciated by more than 5 per cent against the euro in last 8 months, the repo rate has gone up by 0.5 per cent in last couple of months,” the company said in a statement.

“The combination of all these factors led Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the prices of its entire model range and also the retail finance rates.”

–IANS

