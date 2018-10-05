Mercedes-Benz India’s sales marginally down in January-September period

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its January to September 2018 sales.

According to the company, sales during the period under review declined to 11,789 units from 11,869 units off-take in January-September 2017.

“The company also faced significant headwinds in terms of prevailing micro-economic factors such as rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, depreciation of the rupee, rising import costs etc. which has slowed down demand and may force the company to look at a price revision,” the automobile manufacturer said in a statement.

“Additionally, a substantially high base of last year also posed significant sales challenges in Q3 2018.”

As per the statement, sales momentum in the first three quarters of 2018 was driven by mainstay products comprising the Long Wheelbase E-Class, the C-Class sedan, compact cars and SUVs.

