Mercedes Trophy: Bajoria, Poddar clinch final qualification spots

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) City golfers Anant Bajoria (CAT A) and Devvrat Poddar (CAT B) clinched the final qualification spots of the Kolkata Leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf competition at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Thursday.

Anant carded a Nett. Score of 70.6 while Devvrat carded a Nett. Score of 72.8 on Day 2 of the Kolkata qualifications.

Anant and Devvrat will now be competing at the national finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune between March 27-29 along with two other qualifiers from Kolkata.

Over 200 golfers participated in the two-day Kolkata qualifications.

A host of 20 qualifiers have been identified so far from the five legs of the meet including Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The Mercedes Trophy will now proceed to its next qualification destination of Hyderabad, scheduled to be held from February 13 at the Hyderabad Golf Club.

–IANS

dm/kk/bg