Mercury crosses 41 degrees in Delhi, respite by weekend

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The national capital on Thursday sizzled at 41.4 degrees, a notch above the season’s average as mercury soared by five degrees over past 24 hours. The Met however predicted respite after two days.

The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to hover around 40 to 41 degrees, Met said. The mercury is however expected to drop on Saturday, with Met forecast suggests thunderstorm and rain showers in the cityi.

“Rain, thundershowers along with strong winds are expected towards Saturday and Sunday, which is likely to bring respite for the people,” an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 29.2 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Palam at 42.4 degrees was the warmest region in Delhi, followed by Ayanagar at 41.5 degrees, Ridge at 41.3 and Narela at 40.8 degree Celsius.

Both Gurugram and Faridabad sizzled at 41.4 degree Celsius.

The air quality of Delhi was moderate on Thursday, with ozone and particulate matters being the major effluents in the air.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded 36.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/vd