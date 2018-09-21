Mercury dips in Himachal after rains

Shimla, Sep 22 (IANS) Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh fell on Saturday due to widespread rain. The weather bureau here said more rains are in store till Monday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at many places. Solan and Palampur towns recorded the highest amount at 50 mm each,” the regional meteorological office told IANS.

The mercury has come down several notches since Friday. Rains would continue in the region as western disturbances were likely to persist.

Dharamsala, Una, Kalpa, Palampur, Dalhousie, Manali and Kasauli towns have been experiencing rainfall since early Saturday. Shimla recorded 29.2 mm of rain.

Met office Director Manmohan Singh said the western disturbances — storm systems originating from the Mediterranean Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region — would remain active in the region till September 25.

Incessant rains have also caused landslides on national highways in Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi and Kullu districts, hampering vehicular traffic.

The water level in major rivers — the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna — which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has also increased.

Shimla on Saturday recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, a fall from Friday’s 14 degrees.

