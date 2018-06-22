Mercury falls eight degrees in Delhi, respite to continue

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The national capital saw a much sought respite from excessive heat as mercury fell by eight degrees in past 24 hours with Tuesday’s maximum temperature recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average. The good weather is set to continue and the monsoon expected to arrive this week.

Delhi and surrounding regions also saw very light drizzling in some parts, while the thundery activities kept the day soothing.

The city may see arrival of monsoon anytime between June 28 to July 1, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature will remain well below 34 degrees for at least next three days, with Wednesday likely to see a maximum of 32 degrees, Met said.

“There are light rains in patches of north-west India and Delhi-NCR, this is pre-monsoon activities and shall continue till at least next 3 to 4 days keeping the temperatures low,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Delhi regional forecasting centre, told IANS.

While several areas of north-west India and NCR have started seeing the pre-monsoon activities, IMD expects medium rainfall in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday onwards.

“The expected date for arrival for monsoon in Delhi is June 29, so even if it arrives a day early or at a gap of few days, it will be considered on time arrival of the monsoon,” Srivastava added.

Delhi’s air quality also saw improvement, with Air Quality Index (AQI) 110 on Tuesday against 192 on Monday, both considered moderate.

The day remained humid, as the humidity on Tuesday did not see variation and oscillated between 55 to 53 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.7 degrees, five notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd-vd