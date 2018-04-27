Mercury on rise in Delhi, respite likely in two days

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, with weather analysts forecasting a further rise but holding out a promise of respite by Wednesday night.

At some places, the mercury crossed 40 degrees, with Palam sizzling at 41.5 degrees, Ayanagar at 41.2 and Narela at 41 degrees Celsius respectively.

Despite the light rains towards Sunday evening, Monday’s minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Delhi, till 8.30 am on Monday, recorded 1.1 mm rainfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mercury is set to rise on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, say the weather analysts. According to IMD, while Tuesday will remain warm with marginal rise in mercury, light rains may bring some respite towards Wednesday evening and Thursday.

“Another weather system is supposed to bring a spell of rains in Punjab, hilly states, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. This will have effects towards Wedensday evening to Friday,” Mahesh Palawat, director private weather agency Skymet told IANS.

The humidity on Monday hovered around 24 to 60 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 degrees, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was 27.6, four notches up.

Monday’s air quality was tagged ‘poor’, with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 206 on a scale of 0 to 500.

