Mercury rises in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) The minimum temperature rose above freezing point here on Thursday as the Met forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours till Friday.

“Weather system across the state will intensify and peak during the night with heavy showers in the Jammu division,” a Met official said.

Srinagar recorded 1 degree Celsius against minus 0.1 on Wednesday. Pahalgam recorded minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 5.

In Ladakh, Leh was at minus 5.2, Kargil minus 14 and Drass minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu recorded 12.1, Katra 11.4, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 1 and Bhaderwah 1.8 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

