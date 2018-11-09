Mercury to drop slightly in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Following sporadic rain over the national capital and areas around it, the mercury is set to drop by two to three degrees in the coming days, predicts Met.

Delhi-NCR will not experience traceable rains for next five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday were recorded at 27.5 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, and 16.2 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

“Saturday’s minimum temperature is likely to drop, hovering around 15 degrees,” an IMD official said.

According to private weather forecasting group Skymet, Delhi’s minimum temperature may fall to 11 or 12 degree Celsius in the next two-three days, or around Sunday or Monday due to cold and dry north-westerly winds.

“Currently Delhi is receiving N-W winds at 10 to 12kmph, which are catching up and will reach around 20 kmph from Friday, this will drop pollution levels and temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet.

However, according to IMD a fresh ‘western disturbance’ is seen over Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining northern Pakistan, which may soon cut off the N-W winds.

An active ‘western disturbance’ leads to rain and snow in northern hill states and cuts off the N-W winds in Delhi and Punjab.

“Friday’s morning is expected to by misty, while the day will have a clear sky. Thereafter Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the week, with slightly lower temperatures,” IMD official said.

