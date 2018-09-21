‘Mere Pyare Prime Minister’ release shifted for ‘better window’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Mere Pyare Prime Minister”, which was earlier slated for an October 2 release, will now hit the screens on December 14.

“It’s a better window for a theatrical,” Mehra told IANS when asked about the reason for pushing the release ahead.

Mehra was earlier excited about the October 2 date as it was Gandhi Jayanti, observed in memory of Mahatma Gandhi who has inspired the movie.

The movie, which Mehra has shot in the Mumbai slums, is the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother. It brings to light sanitation issues through four children, real extras from slums and National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil.

Three years ago, Mehra, visited the Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar and after seeing model toilets there, started an initiative to build toilets in municipal schools with the help of an NGO.

–IANS

rb/sed