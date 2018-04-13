Merkel discusses Syria situation with Erdogan

Berlin, April 17 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Syria and the possible political process there.

Steffen Seibert, spokesperson of the German federal government, said at a press conference on Monday that the two leaders agreed on telephone call that the situation was particularly urgent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Merkel and Erdogan also exchanged views on the possibilities of promoting the political process in Syria, according to Seibert, who added the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations.

Seibert said at the press conference that given the situation in Syria, a new political process needs to get underway.

“A long-term, peaceful solution can only be imagined” without Bashar al-Assad, added Seibert.

