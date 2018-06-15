Merkel planning special EU summit on migrant crisis: Report

Frankfurt, June 17 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a special summit with the European Union (EU) member states, particularly those affected by the refugee crisis, the German newspaper “Bild” reported on Saturday.

The special summit will most likely take place before the summer EU summit set to start on June 28, Xinhua said quoting the report.

The German Chancellor is struggling to avert a crisis within her coalition on migrant policy.

Earlier, BBC reported that a rift has opened between Merkel and her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the Christian Social Union (CSU) over the migrant policy, as the latter has sought powers for the police to turn away undocumented migrants at the border.

She was criticised for letting in about one million in 2015. Seehofer has been a long-standing critic of the so-called “open-door policy”.

–IANS

nir