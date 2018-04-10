Merkel remains ambiguous on possible air strikes on Syria

Berlin, April 12 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday kept an ambiguous tone on the possible airstrike on Syria after the alleged chemical attacks in the war-torn country.

“We deeply regret that the UN Security Council member states could not reach an consensus yesterday on the US-drafted resolution,” Xinhua quoted Merkel as saying after a two-day cabinet meeting in Germany’s northern town of Meseberg.

Russia and the US a day earlier have blocked attempts by each other to set up international investigation group into the alleged use of chemical weapon on Saturday on a rebel-held Syrian town in Syria’s Douma district.

When asked whether Germany would back the possible airstrike by the US and its allies, Merkel declined to comment, adding she would not “speculate things now.”

The US, France and Britain said earlier in the week that they are considering taking military action, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will not accept “provocation and speculation” on the dubious case.

–IANS

