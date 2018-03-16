Merkel seeks stronger EU cooperation in foreign affairs, defence

Berlin, March 22 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called for unity in the European Union (EU) in the future, especially in defence and foreign affairs.

“In the coalition agreement (with Social Democrats), we are committed to the goals of the Alliance,” Xinhua quoted Merkel as saying who referred to NATO when delivering the first government statement before the Bundestag in her fourth term.

“There is not a single country in NATO and the EU that believes that Germany spends too much on its defence; nowhere are there fears of over-militarization in Germany,” said the chancellor.

“The EU is not only a currency but also an economic union. There is still a long way to go before the EU,” said Merkel, who added Europe’s economic importance has been marginalised by the rise of other regions.

Merkel therefore sees a future only as a united Europe, saying only together can prosperity and peace be achieved permanently.

