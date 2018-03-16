Merkel threatens Trump with ‘unmistakable countermeasures’

Berlin, March 22 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday that EU would take unambiguous countermeasures against the US tariff surges if necessary.

Speaking to lawmakers in the Bundestag, lower house of the parliament, Merkel mentioned that the US has just introduced punitive tariffs, reports Xinhua.

“We will seek talks and if necessary, we will take unambiguous countermeasures,” said Merkel, as she made the first government statement before the Bundestag after the establishment of the new German government.

US President Donald Trump on March 8 formally signed proclamations to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum, which is scheduled to come into force in 15 days, causing mounting dissent among business groups and trading partners around the world.

