Merkel urges Mexico to stop ‘disappearances’

Mexico City, June 10 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said it is “vitally important” to punish those responsible for the “disappearances” of people and especially journalists in Mexico, a media report said.

She has also called for the freedom of the press and protection for journalists, two areas in which she promised to help.

In 2017 alone, at least seven journalists have died in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the practice of the profession, and another, Salvador Adame, disappeared in mid-May in the state of Michoacán.

Regarding the missing persons, who number in the tens of thousands in this country, she stressed the need to “punish and find the culprits”.

Merkel was speaking at the National Palace at a joint press conference with President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday, Efe news reported.

On this front, Germany has been cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and victim associations, Merkel said as she started her less than a day’s visit on Friday evening to the Latin American country, the second since 2008.

According to information from the National Registry of Data on Missing or Disappeared Persons, there are currently more than 30,000 people missing in the country.

During Merkel’s visit she was expected to defend democracy and cooperation, and strengthen trade and investment ties with Mexico.

Friday’s events will end with an official dinner on the occasion of the closing of the Dual Year between the two nations and in honour of the Chancellor.

Merkel would have different activities on Saturday, including a business event to be led by Pena Nieto.

–IANS

in/