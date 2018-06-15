Merkel voices support for Lebanon’s reforms

Beirut, June 22 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reiterated her country’s support for Lebanon’s reforms during her visit to Beirut.

“Germany supports a prosperous Lebanon where people from different religions live peacefully together,” Merkel said on Thursday following talks with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at the Prime Minister’s Palace, Xinhua reported.

“We wish success for the Lebanese in the implementation of the reforms that have already started,” she added.

Merkel arrived at the Rafic Hariri International Airport on Thursday, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

She was received by Hariri who will be holding an official dinner in her honour.

The German Chancellor is expected to meet Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday.

Merkel will also hold talks with Lebanese officials to discuss increasing trade between the two countries and the issue of Syrian refugees.

–IANS

pgh/