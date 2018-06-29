Message about human-nature harmony to be live-painted

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The message of the importance of peaceful coexistence of humans and nature will reverberate at Ojas Art Gallery here, as artist Abhishek Singh will paint live on a mural-sized canvas an artwork called “Vrikshadootam”.

With the central theme depicting the “stories of the environment and the absolute need to protect, nurture and preserve the same”, the artwork will be painted live from July 8 to July 15 at the gallery by the New York-based storyteller and graphic novelist.

The paintings will be on display from July 15 to 20.

Seeking to build an interactive narrative through his art, Singh has earlier painted “Shiva in Varanasi” — a public art project on the ghats of Varanasi. The paintings were displayed on boats in the Ganga for people to experience and observe.

The current project touches upon the issue of environment.

“I wanted Abhishek to create an artwork that talks about the importance of the environment and the necessity and urgency to preserve the same employing his unique storytelling style combined with mythology and ecological issues,” Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art gallery, said in a statement.

Singh’s artworks have been exhibited at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Asia Society Texas Center, Houston, and Middlebury College Museum of Art, Vermont. His most recent live drawing was for the Frenec Hopp Museum of Asian Arts, Budapest, in May.

