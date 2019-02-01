Messi doubtful ahead of Wednesday’s ‘Clasico’

Madrid, Feb 3 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said star player Leo Messi is slightly doubtful for the first leg of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid.

Messi underlined his importance to Barca again on Saturday night as he scored both goals to allow his side come back from 0-2 to claim 2-2 draw against Valencia.

But he ended the game limping after receiving a blow to his right thigh, setting alarm bells at the Camp Nou, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He has a problem, but we don’t know its seriousness,” Valverde said after the game.

Sharing details, Valverde said the striker was “good, but we are going to do some tests to see how serious the problem is. We hope he gets better early.”

“We will wait to see what doctors say. Although we don’t think it is going to be very bad,” said the coach.

Valverde also said had Messi’s injury been serious, he would have asked to be substituted. “But he didn’t say anything,” he added.

“If he’s fit, he’ll play, if he isn’t someone else will play,” he remarked.

–IANS

kk/pcj