Met department warns heavy rain, thunderstorm in West Bengal

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) The Met department on Friday warned of severe thunderstorm coupled with high-speed winds in large parts of West Bengal till Sunday.

Heavy rain accompanied with hailstorm, high-speed winds with speed reaching up to 70 km per hour are likely to affect districts in north Bengal.

“Thundersquall accompanied with wind speed between 55 to 65 km per hour is very likely to prevail over the districts of Bankura, Birbhum, East and West Bardhman, Murshidabad, Nadia, Jhargram, Purulia, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and North and South 24 Parganas of south West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday,” a Met official said.

“Heavy downpour with high winds will continue in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur in northern parts of West Bengal,” he said.

