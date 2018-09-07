Metge takes lead at Pan Africa Rally

Rabat, Sep 13 (IANS) Adrien Metge of Sherco TVS Factory team took the lead at the end of the third stage of the 15th edition of the Pan Africa Rally on Thursday.

His team mate Michael Metge meanwhile, slipped to the second position.

The third stage, which saw a lot of rain, saw the riders battle it out over a distance of 216 kilomters in the Sahara desert.

“Stage 3 was the toughest stage so far, with varying terrain and continuous rains on the way, it was a real test of our man and machine. It was the ultimate test of their skills as they simultaneously tackled the stage and considering it is their training bikes, they ensured that the bike is in good shape throughout,” Sherco TVS Factory team manager David Casteu said in statement.

“We are considering this rally as the ultimate test for Dakar and I am confident that the team will continue their good show in the upcoming stage as well,” he added.

–IANS

