Metge wins Pan Africa Rally

Rabat, Sep 15 (IANS) Sherco TVS Factory Rally Teams Michael Metge has won the 15th edition of the Pan Africa Rally with a strong performance in the final stage on Saturday.

Teammate and brother Adrien Metge recovered after a few navigation errors to finish on the podium. Abdul Wahid Tanveer continued his consistent performance and finished at a commendable 8th position.

“The Pan Africa Rally is tough and very competitive but I am thrilled to have won the championship. It has been a great learning ground and I would like to thank my team for their never ending support,” Metge said in a statement.

Sherco TVS Factory Rally team manager David Casteu said: “It was a very intense, stressful and challenging rally but my racers made me very happy. I want to truly thank my technical team and all my racers for making it a success. Michael is in great form right now and he is putting good use of his learning’s on the tracks.”

“Adrien was also very close; he had a good start but slipped down on couple of points in the later stages. Tanveer performed admirably for his first rally and his dedication is a great motivation for the whole team,” he added.

“We gained a lot of experience and today we are ready to race in the front.”

–IANS

