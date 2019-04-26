Meth accidentally shipped to elderly Australian couple

Melbourne, May 3 (IANS) An elderly Australian couple signed for a package containing 20 kg of methamphetamine worth $7 million, which had accidentally been shipped to their house, police said on Friday.

When the couple, who live outside Melbourne, called the police after opening the parcel and discovered it contains bags of white substance, CNN said.

“They asked each other if they had ordered anything, and it was quite clear that they hadn’t,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw told the media.

“(It’s) quite incredible to comprehend that someone could be that sloppy.”

Hours after the couple’s alarming discovery, a 21-year-old man was arrested in the nearby town of Bundoora.

An additional 20 kg of methamphetamine was found at the address where he was arrested.

–IANS

ksk