#MeToo: Akbar returns home, to issue statement

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar, accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists, returned to India on Sunday after a foreign tour and said he will issue a statement over the allegations.

Replying to a volley of questions from reporters at the airport, the Minister said: “There will be a statement later on.”

As the #MeToo campaign gained momentum, some women journalists accused Akbar of sexually harassing them when he was the editor in newspapers.

