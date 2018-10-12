MeToo: DCW urges victims to report sexual crimes, creates email ID

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday urged the victims of sexual crimes to report their cases to the police and the women’s panel, creating a dedicated email ID to receive such complaints.

“It has taken a lot of courage for women and girls to narrate the incidents of sexual assault faced by them and the Commission stands in solidarity with them in their struggle. This reporting will pave the path for putting these sexual predators behind bars, something that should have been done long ago,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a statement.

Women can register their complaints at “[email protected]”, she said.

She targeted Union Minister M.J. Akbar, facing allegations that he sexually harassed several women journalists at various publications that he edited, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence.

“All 9 women are making false allegations? They are after your seat in Parliament? What a moron M.J. Akbar is! If anyone is impacting BJP adversely today, it is M.J. Akbar for his notoriety and lecherous behaviour and PM Modi for his unbelievable silence and inaction in the matter,” Maliwal said.

Akbar on Sunday described the allegations of sexual harassment against him as “false, baseless and wild” and threatened legal action.

