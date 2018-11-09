MeToo: Maneka writes to Rathore on AIR sexual harassment cases

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to probe the sexual harassment cases from the All India Radio (AIR) stations across the country.

Maneka’s letter comes in response to reports that the women working as casual announcers in AIR’s stations are being sexually harassed.

“I would like to submit that the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act is equally applicable to a woman employee irrespective of her being a permanent, temporary or a casual employee,” the Minister wrote in the letter.

She also said that despite the women complaining to the appropriate authorities, no action has been taken so far.

“I understand that an organisation would have a natural tendency to dismiss a casual woman employee the moment she reports sexual harassment. But this is not good. A responsible organisation must provide justice to each and every woman if she complains of sexual harassment,” she added.

–IANS

