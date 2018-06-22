Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch likely to open from Sunday

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The extension of the Delhi Metro’s Green Line to Haryana’s Bahadurgarh is likely to start public operations from June 24, the Delhi Metro said on Friday.

“Commercial services are likely to commence on the Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro corridor from 4 p.m. on Sunday,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corp officials told IANS.

As per sources, the line will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, while Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in the inaugural ceremony in the Haryana part of the section.

The DMRC however refused to confirm these details.

The 11.18-km-long section will be the extension of Mundka-Kirti Nagar/Inderlok Green Line which was started in two phases in 2010 and 2011.

The corridor has seven elevated stations in total, of which four are in Delhi and three in Haryana. These are Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border (Delhi) and Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, and City Park (Haryana).

This will be the third metro route on entire network to give access to Haryana to the commuters. Violet and Blue are two other lines which are extended to the neighbouring state, going up to Faridabad and Gurugram respectively.

Once the corridor is operational, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section will become 26.33 km long.

–IANS

vn/vd