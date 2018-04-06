Mevani asks people to ‘disrupt’ Modi rally in Karnataka

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Gujarat independent legislator Jignesh Mevani on Friday asked people to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally here on April 15 to question him about hisjob creation promises.

“People should enter the BJP’s rally where Modi is set to campaign for the party in Bengaluru on April 15 and disrupt it by throwing chairs in the air. They should draw his attention by disturbing the rally and ask him on the 2 crore jobs he promised to create for the youth,” he told reporters at Chitradurga, about 200km from here.

BJP’s state unit spokesman Shantaram, however, told IANS that the party was not holding any rally in Bengaluru on April 15 or Modi was coming here to address it.

“We have lodged a complaint against Mevani with the Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner for making provocative remarks against Modi and instigating people to disrupt his rally,” he said.

In a video clip that has gone viral on the social media, Mevani was also heard telling reporters that the BJP should not be allowed to enter south India again.

“If Modi does not answer, he should be asked to leave the office and take shelter at a Ram mandir in the Himalayas,” he said.

Clarifying that he was not supporting or campaigning for any party in Karnataka ahead of the May 12 assembly election, Mevani said he was touring the state to awake the masses about the risk of fascism and ensure that the BJP does not enter south India again.

“Karnataka people should demand answers from Modi on the promises he made four years ago. They should not allow his party to come to power in the state again. I appeal to the people not to vote for the BJP,” reiterated the Gujarat Dalit leader.

BJP’s Chitradurga district unit president K.S. Naveen filed a complaint against Mevani with the returning officer, seeking action against him for attempting to instigate people and incite violence in the state ahead of the assembly election.

–IANS

fb/vd