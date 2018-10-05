Mexican couple being probed for 20 murders

Mexico City, Oct 9 (IANS) Police in Mexico have launched a probe into the case of a couple arrested for transporting body parts in a baby carriage in connection with at least 20 murders.

At a hearing on Monday following his arrest, the man, Juan Carlos, reportedly confessed to killing 20 women in Ecatepec, a suburb of Mexico state, the BBC reported.

Prosecutors said that he also confessed to sexually abusing some of the victims before killing them and selling off their belongings and some of their body parts.

Investigators have found the body parts in the couple’s apartment and at another nearby property.

They were kept in buckets filled with cement and in a fridge.

But it remains unclear to whom the couple sold the body parts.

The police started their probe in September after the disappearance of 28-year-old Nancy Huitron and her two-month old baby, Valentina.

During Monday’s hearing, Carlos confessed to killing Huitron. The baby has been found.

Mexico state is the region with the highest number of disappeared women in the country.

Between January and April of this year, 395 people disappeared in Mexico state, of which 207 were women.

–IANS

ksk/bg