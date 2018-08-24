Mexican League’s Atlas signs Argentine defender Nicolas Pareja

Guadalajara (Mexico), Aug 27 (IANS) Nicolas Pareja, member of the winning 2008 Argentine Olympic football delegation, has signed with Mexico’s Atlas, the club said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Pareja started his football career in 2002 with Argentina’s Juniors, going on to play with Belgium’s RSC Anderlecht – with whom he won two league titles – as well as Espanyol, Moscow’s Spartak and Sevilla, reports Efe news.

With Sevilla, the Argentine defender won three Europa League championships, also obtaining the top spots at the Spanish League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Champions League tournaments.

“Nico, we are sure that your dedication, passion and talent will be fundamental to face our team’s challenges,” Atlas said, welcoming their newest member. “Welcome to Atlas FC! Proudly defend the red and black colours!

Atlas – who ranks last in the current standings – has scored no goals in any of its first seven 2018 Apertura matches, a situation which the team will attempt to solve with the addition of Pareja to the squad’s defence.

The team won its only Mexican League championship in 1951, and following a 67-year dry streak, it expects that their appointment of retired Barcelona star Rafael Marquez (2003-2010) as head coach will improve the squad’s game.

The team suffered a painful 1-0 defeat Friday at the hands of its greatest rival, Chivas Guadalajara.

Atlas will face off against Tigres UANL for the eight round of the Apertura championship.

