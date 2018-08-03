Mexican President’s wife says she won’t be first lady

Mexico City, Aug 5 (IANS) Following the victory of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the Mexican President, his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller has said on social media that she will not be Mexico’s first lady.

Her move has thus eliminated a figure which, until now, has accompanied a long line of Mexico’s Presidents, Efe news reported.

Though the first lady in Mexico is an honorary position without specific duties or responsibilities, but traditionally, the head of state’s wife has presided over the National System for Comprehensive Family Development (DIF).

“I will not be the honorary President of the DIF nor of any other federal, state or municipal institution,” she said.

Since Gutierrez has decided to cut ties with this institution, it will no longer be a subordinate of the Presidency of the Republic, but will rather become an integral part of the Health Secretariat.

