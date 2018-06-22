Mexican remake of ‘3 Idiots’ set for India screening

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) “3 Idiotas”, the Mexican remake of blockbuster Indian film “3 Idiots”, will be screened in India for the first time when it opens the ninth edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) here.

The movie released in Mexico last year and became one of the top grossers.

Mexican actors Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vazquez, German Valdez and Martha Higareda play the roles originally essayed by Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively from the Indian version.

Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, said: “We think it’s amazing that Carlos Bolado (director) loved the original film so much that he decided to remake it with ‘3 Idiotas’.

“True art and entertainment knows no borders; interpreting a piece of cinema, making it your own and sharing it with a larger audience is the essence of the Jagran Film Festival. It’s all about seeking inspiration from different cultures, languages, emotions and telling your own story.”

The plot, much like “3 Idiots”, is a coming-of-age story revolving around a group of close friends who go on a humorous and memorable adventure in search of their close college friend that went missing five years ago, just a day before their graduation ceremony.

It showcases the ups and downs in a friendship and the bond they forge while searching for their beloved friend.

This year, JFF will showcase over 200 films and will travel to 18 cities. The competition segment will include international and Indian features, shorts, Indian documentaries and student Films. The non-competitive segment will include thematic specials, a retrospective, tributes, India Showcase, World Panorama and Hot Shorts.

In the capital, it begins of June 29 and will end on July 3.

–IANS

rb/mr