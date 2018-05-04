Mexican, South Korean hits to get Indian remakes

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Mexican comedy-drama “Instructions Not Included” and South Korean action thriller “The Terror Live” are set to get Indian remakes, courtesy a collaboration between Mumbai-based Azure Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Lionsgate India and Globalgate.

The two films kick off a multi-picture deal between the companies to jointly develop and produce key titles from Lionsgate and Globalgate for the local Indian film market, read a statement.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate India said: “We are pleased to partner with the world-class creative team at Azure on our first major local-language film production initiative in India.

“They are passionate about film and storytelling and ideally placed to adapt and develop foreign language source material into Indian language remakes.”

The 2013 Mexican film “Instructions Not Included”, originally produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films, became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the US.

It was remade by Vendome/Mars in France in 2016 as the hit “Demain Tout Commence” and is currently being developed for remake in several other languages worldwide.

As for “The Terror Live”, which released in 2013 too, it grossed $36 million in South Korea. The film was originally produced and distributed by Lotte Entertainment in South Korea and is currently being negotiated for remake in Western Europe and Asia.

Azure Entertainment’s CEO Sunir Kheterpal said: “We are always on the lookout for stories which can travel across cultures and borders and we believe that these films have the underlying DNA to do just that.

“What makes this even more special is the fact that we are going to be working together with Lionsgate, making this a true strategic collaboration rather than a simple licensing deal.”

The collaborators are currently finalising the writers and directors for the two projects and will announce more details soon.

Globalgate is a joint consortium comprised of global content leader Lionsgate and 10 other leading content companies around the world.

–IANS

rb/in