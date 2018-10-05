Mexico begins training for friendlies against Costa Rica, Chile

Mexico City, Oct 8 (IANS) The Mexican national football team has gathered here ahead of home friendlies versus Costa Rica in Monterrey on Thursday and against Chile in Queretaro on October 16.

Most of the members of the squad will train in the coming days at a facility outside Mexico City, reports Efe news.

The only exceptions are Monterrey defender Jesus Gallardo, Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez and Queretaro midfielder Javier Guemez, who are with their club teams in preparation for a Copa MX quarter-final match on Tuesday.

Mexico has assembled a mixture of young players and established stars like forwards Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) and Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for the upcoming friendlies.

Currently under the guidance of interim head coach Ricardo Ferretti, the team will train for three days from Monday outside this capital and then head on Wednesday to Monterrey for the final part of their preparations.

Defenders Diego Reyes (Fenerbahce) and Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo) midfielders Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven) and Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt) and forwards Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto) and Hirving Lozano are scheduled to arrive for training on Tuesday.

–IANS

kk/bg