Mexico captures, deports fugitive US paedophile

Mexico City, June 4 (IANS) Mexican authorities have captured and deported a US paedophile who was in a hiding from the law for two years, the National Immigration Institute (INM) said.

The suspect, identified only by his first name, Radwan, had an outstanding arrest warrant that had been issued by a judge in the southern US state of Texas.

“We had information that the foreigner had an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated sexual assault against a minor,” the INM said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Radwan was arrested while trying to board a flight to Spain at Mexico City’s international airport.

Cooperation between the INM and US agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Marshals Service (USMS), led to the arrest.

As Radwan’s immigration status in Mexico was “irregular,” he was deported and handed over to US officials.

