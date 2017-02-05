Mexico City’s first constitution published

Mexico City, Feb 6 (IANS) Mexico City’s first constitution was officially published on Sunday, a move that authorities called historic and which is a significant step towards transforming the national capital into this country’s 32nd state.

The city “has always been on a constant search for improvement and to consolidate the rights of the (Mexican) Revolution and reform,” said Mexico City government chief Miguel Angel Mancera upon signing the decree ordering publication of the city’s constitution.

Surrounded by constituents, capital lawmakers and federal legislators, among others, Mancera signed the document at the Old City Hall and noted that the city was founded almost 700 years ago, Efe news reported.

During those seven centuries, he said, the city “has transformed itself, has evolved, in terms of building ideas, revolutions, improving its infrastructure,” with a “very broad” political life.

The document, which will enter into force on September 17, 2018, is comprised of 70 articles and 39 temporary articles.

According to the capital’s government, the city’s Constitution is the newest in Latin America, along with being the most progressive and innovative.

In addition, it establishes Mexico City as a federative entity and sets forth its structure, government and organization.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto wa scheduled to head an official ceremony around midday to commemorate the signing of the Mexican Constitution in the city of Queretaro.

–IANS

vgu/