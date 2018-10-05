Mexico couple nabbed with victims’ body parts

Mexico City, Oct 9 (IANS) Police in Mexico are investigating a couple arrested for transporting body parts in a pram in connection with at least 10 murders.

At a hearing following their arrest, the man reportedly confessed to killing 20 women in a suburb of Mexico City.

Investigators have found body parts in the couple’s flat and at another nearby property. They were kept in buckets filled with cement and in a fridge, the BBC said.

Prosecutors said the couple sold the body parts but it is not clear to whom.

Femicides — murders of women — are common in Mexico and often go unpunished, but the gruesome details of this case have caused outrage and triggered street protests in Ecatepec, the poor suburb in Mexico state where they occurred.

Neighbours said that whenever they saw the couple they were pushing the pram in which police found the body parts, the BBc report said.

Police stopped and searched them after the disappearance in September of a 28-year-old Nancy Huitron and her two-month old baby, Valentina.

During the hearing, the accused Juan Carlos confessed to killing Huitron and identified two other of his victims as 23-year-old Arlet Olguin and 29-year-old Evelyn Rojas.

Prosecutors say he also confessed to sexually abusing some of the victims before killing them and selling off their belongings and some of their body parts.

The three victims, all of them single mothers, had disappeared in recent months. Huitron disappeared on September 6 with her baby after dropping her two older daughters off at school, the BBC reported.

When the two older girls were not picked up from school, a neighbour raised the alarm. Police have found baby Valentina who, they say, was sold by the couple. She has since been handed to her maternal grandmother.

–IANS

