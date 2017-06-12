Mexico draw with US, maintain lead at top of qualifying group

Mexico City, June 12 (IANS) Mexico drew 1-1 with the United States in the Concacaf World Cup football qualifier at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday evening, inching closer to securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The draw means Mexico maintain their six-point lead at the top of the qualifying group ahead of second-placed US and Costa Rica, who are both on eight points, although the latter have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Three teams from the Concacaf region will qualify for next year’s World Cup, while the team in the fourth place will play-off against Asia’s fifth-placed nation.

For the US, the result means they maintained their seven-game unbeaten record, while Mexico also extended their undefeated run to six qualifiers.

Michael Bradley opened the scored for the US in the sixth minute, with Carlos Vela equalising for the hosts in the 23rd.

Mexico travel to Russia to appear as the representatives of the Concacaf region in the FIFA Confederations Cup, that starts on Saturday.

