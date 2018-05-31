Mexico gets ready in Copenhagen without Reyes

Copenhagen, June 6 (IANS) The Mexican national football team “El Tri” have begun their preparation and training in Copenhagen for the warm-up friendly match against Denmark, although defender Diego Reyes was missing as he was recovering from a muscle injury.

The Mexican side is scheduled to play Denmark on Saturday, reports Efe.

The players selected by Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio completed a series of one-hour-long regeneration sessions and also took to the field to practice.

Reyes completed a series of specific exercises while waiting for the medical results to confirm whether he will be in the 23-man squad or whether he will be replaced by the versatile midfielder Erick Gutierrez, who has travelled with the group as the first substitute.

The Mexican team’s coach said before travelling to Denmark that despite Reyes’ absence, the team is in an excellent position to compete for the World Cup.

