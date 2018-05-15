Mexico is ready to compete for World Cup, says Ramirez

Guadalajara (Mexico), May 16 (IANS) Mexico has high-quality players with experience in international competition, putting the national team in a position to win the World Cup, said Jesus Ramirez, who coached the Mexican under-17 team to a world title in 2005.

“This is the ideal time to aspire to the World Cup because several winning generations are coming together at this World Cup,” Ramirez told Efe before the screening on Tuesday of “Campeones,” a film about the team he led to a title 13 years ago.

The former America coach said Mexico could rely on Giovanni Do Santos and Carlos Vela, who were both picked for the World Cup squad by national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio, to play at a championship level.

Do Santos and Vela were members of the under-17 team that won the world title in 2005.

The two players know how to teach their winning ways to teammates, the coach said.

The key for Osorio’s squad is to focus on playing up to the level of teams like Germany and making it to the final.

“It’s a big mistake to think just about the fifth (quarterfinals match), you need seven matches to be the champion. Better to think about (winning) seven, it takes the same amount of time, better to think big,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez, who was the interim national team coach in 2008, said the roster unveiled by Osorio on Monday was not a surprise, adding that it was up to the coach to select the team he thinks has the best chance of winning.

Fans were surprised that Osorio did not select midfielders Rodolfo Pizarro and Jose Juan Vazquez, and goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota for the team.

