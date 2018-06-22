Mexico starters hit gym, substitutes train on grass

Moscow, June 28 (IANS) Mexican footballers who participated in the 0-3 defeat against Sweden in a FIFA World Cup match, took part on Thursday in a work out session in the gym of FC Dynamo Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Mexican second stringers practiced on the pitch of the FC Dynamo Moscow training facilities, reports Efe.

The press was only allowed to attend the first 15 minutes of Mexico’s workout session, during which the Mexican players did warm-up exercises and played volleyball.

Mexico winger Jesus Corona participated in the first part of the training session before retiring to the gym with the rest of the starters.

While Mexico lost to Sweden in their final Group F game, Germany’s 0-2 defeat against South Korea allowed the Central American outfit — which had won its first two duels — to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

–IANS

pur/bg