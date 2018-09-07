Mexico to host Costa Rica, Chile in friendlies

Mexico City, Sep 13 (IANS) Mexico will host Costa Rica and Chile in international friendlies next month, the country’s football federation has said.

Mexico will face Costa Rica in Monterrey on October 11 and Chile in Queretaro five days later, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wednesday’s announcement follows Mexico’s friendly defeats to Uruguay and the United States last week.

Mexico last month named Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti as their interim coach, replacing Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who stood down after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Mexico were eliminated in the round of 16 of football’s showpiece tournament for the seventh consecutive time.

–IANS

ajb/bg