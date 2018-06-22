Mexico trains ahead of World Cup clash with Sweden

Yekaterinburg (Russia), June 26 (IANS) Mexico’s national team trained on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Sweden.

On the eve of Wednesday’s game, defender Edson Alvarez, midfielder Marco Fabian and forwards Oribe Peralta, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona took part in the practice led by Colombian head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, reported Efe.

Mexico has secured a last 16 berth after it defeated Germany 1-0 in its first match on June 17, and beat South Korea 2-1 on Saturday.

Mexico leads Group F with six points, while Germany and Sweden share the second spot with three points each and South Korea is at the bottom with zero points.

–IANS

kk/vd