Mexico will finance border wall: Trump

Washington, May 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has insisted he will have Mexico pay for the construction of the border wall he has promised to build with the country.

As Trump failed to get the US Congress to approve the wall being built with federal funds, he has returned to his initial proposal that it will be the Mexicans who finance the wall, reports Efe news.

“I don’t want to cause a problem, but in the end, Mexico’s going to pay for the wall. They do absolutely nothing to stop people from going through Mexico, from Honduras and all these other countries. They do nothing to help us,” Donald Trump said at a campaign rally on Tuesday, adding that “they will enjoy it”.

In response to Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto answered on his official Twitter account that Mexico will never pay for a wall “not now, not ever”.

Trump’s insistence on the idea has caused strong tensions with the Mexican government, which has voiced its rejection on many occasions.

–IANS

