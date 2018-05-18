Mexico’s Lozano hopes to reach highest level at World Cup

Mexico City, May 22 (IANS) Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, who currently plays with PSV Eindhoven, has said that he is focused on performing well with the national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and is not thinking about the possibility of emigrating to Everton and the English Premier League (EPL) in England.

A few weeks ago Marcel Brands, PSV’s sports director who brought Lozano into the Dutch team, emigrated to Everton as football director and some media have suggested the possibility of his trying to hire the Mexican, which Lozano preferred not to philosophise about, reports Efe.

“Brands got me to PSV, I’m grateful, happy about that, but I’m not thinking about whether I’m an option (for Everton). I’m now focused on our national team and if Everton decides to consider me for their team we’ll see what’s best for me and my family,” he said at a press conference.

Lozano scored 17 goals in the Dutch league last season and is one of the stars called upon to lead Mexico’s attack in Russia 2018, which will be the 22-year-old’s World Cup debut.

Lozano described it as a challenge to pass the cut of Mexican coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who in the coming days will have to leave out five players, and hoped he can give the best in training and stay in the World Cup team.

“It will be difficult to be among the 23 best players in Mexico,” he concluded.

The team will travel to the United States on Thursday to face Wales on May 28 in California and then bid farewell to their fans in a friendly against Scotland on June 2 at the Azteca Stadium, to leave for Copenhagen on June 3, where they will close their preparations with a match against Denmark.

–IANS

tri/bg