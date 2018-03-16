MG Motor India to launch first vehicle in Q2 of 2019

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer MG (Morris Garages) Motor India will launch its first vehicle in the second quarter of 2019 as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The fully-owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation on Monday said it has also initiated talks with various suppliers to achieve high levels of localisation.

“With the upgradation of its Halol plant — including the construction of a new press shop and the modification of assembly lines and other facilities — progressing at a fast pace, MG Motor India has also initiated talks with various suppliers to achieve high levels of localisation,” it said in a statement.

The company said that led by strong research and development efforts of its parent company SAIC, it is also actively considering offering new energy vehicles and is keenly looking to work with all stakeholders involved to implement the technology commercially.

“We are moving forward swiftly on our India strategy and building a strong organisation to embrace the future. Our aim is to provide vehicles that will be new-age and very contemporary, with a premium image and great value,” MG Motor India’s President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba was quoted as saying in the statement.

–IANS

ppg-rv/vd