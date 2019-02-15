MHA advisory on safety of people from J&K

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory to states in the wake of isolated reports coming from some parts of the country that students and residents from Jammu and Kashmir were facing the heat after the Pulwama terror attack.

“There have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the light of the Pulwama attack. Therefore, the MHA has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security,” the advisory said.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an all-party meeting that passed a resolution condemning Pakistan’s support to terrorism and stating that all parties along with the countrymen stood with the families of slain CRPF troopers.

–IANS

